Published: 1:35 PM July 1, 2021

A vegan has opened a new store in a Norfolk town to cut down the journey time to find environmentally friendly items.

Rachael Farman, who became a vegan earlier this year after being a vegetarian for decades, has set up Greener Soul in Loddon's Bridge Street.

It came after she realised how far people were travelling to source plant-based product

Greener Soul in Loddon - Credit: Submitted

Whether it is due to health reasons or choice, she has found her range of gluten, animal and chemical free products, vegan sauces, cheeses, ham, drinks, pancake mixes and pizzas have been a huge hit with local people.

She also has recyclable, re-fillable and compostable items on sale as well.

Currently the store has items for the kitchen and bathroom made from coconut, bamboo and recycled newspapers.

However, she is also trying to stock locally-sourced products such as roasted Java coffee from Badersfield, One Planet pizzas, burgers and sausages from Tofurei who grow all their soy locally, oils from Waveney oils and locally produces vegan ice cream from Booja-Booja.

Ms Farman is in the process of obtaining a licence to sell alcoholic drinks and will be selling products made by from Flint Wines of Bungay and ales from the award-winning Tindall Brewery of Seething.

Other plans include a delivery service.

"As the world starts to think more about what we are consuming and ransacking from the planet, a small Norfolk town has seen a result at a time when many shops are closing their doors for a final time," she said.



