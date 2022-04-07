Turkish barber shop owner to open new site in north Norfolk
- Credit: Ibrahim Kanidagli
The owner of a Norwich-based Turkish barber shop is set to open another site in north Norfolk.
Ibrahim Kanidagli, from Taverham, is hoping to become part of the Sheringham community as he prepares to open Ingenious Scissors in Church Street.
The 38-year-old, who moved to the UK from Turkey in 2001, originally worked in takeaways before deciding he wanted a career change.
Then, in 2009, he found his love for barbering and took up a course in London.
The father-of-two had his first job in Gingers Barber Shop in Aylsham Road before taking over the business and renaming it Ingenious Scissors in 2010.
He then expanded and moved into the building downstairs in 2018.
Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength but Mr Kanidagli said he could not have done it without support from his customers, friends and family.
Most Read
- 1 Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away
- 2 John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant
- 3 Victim slashed from mouth to ear in blade attack
- 4 Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates
- 5 Air ambulance called to crash involving motorbike and car
- 6 Building of hundreds of homes blocked amid water pollution fears
- 7 Warning to dog owners after pet bitten by snake in dunes
- 8 Owner says demolished building was 'beyond repair' after safety fears
- 9 'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services
- 10 Benefits of Covid isolation waning, says UEA virus expert
“We have a great community in Norwich, my customers are more like friends and I wanted to bring that to Sheringham,” he said.
“The service we give is different, men usually only have haircuts in British barbers.
“But we offer hot towels, hot shaves with a bare blade, ear and nose waxing, face steaming, beard trims and eyebrow threading.
“We make blokes feel good about themselves. It’s a one-stop shop for male grooming.”
The new barber shop is set to open at the end of April and Mr Kanidagli, who is Kurdish, said he has already received an outpouring of support from the Sheringham community.
He also hopes to add to his customers’ grooming experience by offering wine or a beer as well as coffee and Turkish tea at every appointment.
He added: “Life can be challenging. But you’ve got to have good people around you. That’s why I have been lucky.
“Compared to where I was back home in Turkey, we couldn't oven afford to buy shoes once a year.
“Now I have bought my own house and a second business coming along. It makes me really emotional to be honest.
“I’m very excited to open this new shop and I feel positive for the future.”