Green light for new Tesco store in town centre
A new Tesco Express store looks set to open its doors in a town centre – a year after the company closed a store on the same road.
Plans for a new Tesco at the former BrightHouse Lowestoft store on London Road North, have been given the go-ahead.
An “illuminated advertisement consent” application was submitted to East Suffolk Council by Andy Horwood, on behalf of Tesco, in September.
Tesco also lodged proposals with the council for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting above for security” and “to install new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at the same site.
Now, all three schemes for the Tesco Express store at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft have been given the go-ahead, meaning that the new store will be unveiled a year after the closure of the former Tesco Metro store just a few hundred metres away.
The advertisement plans to “install two fascia signs, one projecting sign and one graphic sign” and two further proposals for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting” and “new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at “Tesco Express 105 London Road North” have been “permitted”.
The council’s delegated case officer has recommended approval of the schemes, subject to conditions.
It means the third Tesco Express store will open in the Lowestoft area, joining the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road, Oulton Broad and the ‘Hollingsworth Tesco Express’ store.
The latter was given the go-ahead by the council in January after Tesco had lodged plans for new signage at the former One Stop Hollingsworth Road mini-market store in Lowestoft, with the “non-illuminated advertisement consent” application approved under delegated powers.
The former BrightHouse Lowestoft store closed down earlier this year after the UK’s largest rent-to-own lender went into administration,
After decades serving the community the former Tesco Metro store at 119-125 London Road North had closed in Lowestoft town centre on September 28 last year.
Having remained empty ever since, a new lease of life was proposed in May this year as Lowestoft Developments Ltd unveiled a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.
These plans are still “awaiting decision” with East Suffolk Council.