New temporary job centre opens in Norwich

Shaun Sadler, district operational leader; Jenni Pope, customer service leader for Norwich; Chloe Smith MP; Julia Nix, East Anglia district manager at the opening of the new job centre - Credit: DWP

A temporary job centre set up to cope with increased demand for unemployment services has opened its doors in Norwich.

Based across two floors and six units of the Castle Quarter, the new centre welcomed its first jobseekers this week.

It was one of a number of new sites rolled out nationally by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in response to growing unemployment nationwide.

Jenni Pope, operations leader of the new site said it will have a particular focus on helping young people into work.

She said: "The job centre is in the centre of the city and this brings greater opportunities for collaboration with our partners which will benefit our communities further."

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who opened the centre, said: "We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every corner of the country, including here in Norwich."