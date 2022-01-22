News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New temporary job centre opens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:00 PM January 22, 2022
New Job Centre

Shaun Sadler, district operational leader; Jenni Pope, customer service leader for Norwich; Chloe Smith MP; Julia Nix, East Anglia district manager at the opening of the new job centre - Credit: DWP

A temporary job centre set up to cope with increased demand for unemployment services has opened its doors in Norwich.

Based across two floors and six units of the Castle Quarter, the new centre welcomed its first jobseekers this week.

It was one of a number of new sites rolled out nationally by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in response to growing unemployment nationwide.

Jenni Pope, operations leader of the new site said it will have a particular focus on helping young people into work.

She said: "The job centre is in the centre of the city and this brings greater opportunities for collaboration with our partners which will benefit our communities further."

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who opened the centre, said: "We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every corner of the country, including here in Norwich."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Attleborough man catches big pike in Attleborough

'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Mitchell whose life was celebrated at the Creamfields music festival.

Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon