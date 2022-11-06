Meet the new Norfolk business set to deliver sweet treats nationwide

Those with a sweet tooth are in for a treat this Christmas after a new online business launched in a Norfolk village.

Lauren Smithson, 26, from Mulbarton, said she saw a gap in the market for quality goods at cheap prices so decided to do something about it.

With help from neighbours and good friends, Anna and James Plunkett, the trio launched Funfetti Gifts.

She said: "It's great because we all have diverse backgrounds and jobs so we complement each other well.

"Having them across the road really helps too because you don't have to go far if you need to talk about something important."

From left to right: Lauren Smithson, Anna Plunkett, James Plunkett - Credit: Lauren Smithson

Ms Smithson said the cost of living crisis acted as motivation for their vision because she felt more people wanted high quality products that "didn't cost the earth".

"At a time when many are tightening their belts, I think there's real potential in the market," she added.

"And who doesn't like sweets and chocolate?"

Ms Smithson revealed the trio are working hard on the presentation of their product so they aren't "just offering a bag of sweets".

Sweet boxes are available for £6 - Credit: Lauren Smithson

She said: "It's something that we're trying really hard to focus on so people can have nice things without paying the prices you'd expect to pay.

"We're quite level-headed and feel the same way about the business - we aren't going into this expecting to make millions of pounds.

"We all lead busy lives so it's more of a passion project for us to enjoy spending time on."

Over the weekend, Funfetti Gifts announced its first two product launches - chocolate boxes and sweet gift boxes.

Funfetti Gifts was born as a "passion project" - Credit: Lauren Smithson

The chocolate box offers a box jam-packed with full sized chocolate bars for £10 while the pick n' mix sweet boxes are filled with a selection of 450g of sweet treats for £6.

Customers can personalise their boxes for 50p extra and postage is £1 a box.

Ms Smithson said the plan is to offer postage nationwide but also aims to deliver locally and will attend several Christmas markets in Norfolk this year, including the Mulbarton Christmas Craft Fayre, to allow potential customers to see the products first hand.