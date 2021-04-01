Published: 10:14 AM April 1, 2021

Joe La Bella, who is opening a new Subway in Chantry Place. - Credit: Supplied

Subway is opening a new fast food outlet in Norwich's Chantry Place shopping centre on Saturday, April 3.

The arrival of the new food outlet - which will be open for takeaways only initially - means the dining terrace at the centre is now fully let.

The new Subway in Chantry Place. - Credit: Supplied

The new Subway has 44 seats and is being run by multi-unit franchise owner, Joe La Bella, who first brought Subway to Norwich 18 years ago.

Mr La Bella said: “Chantry Place is the nucleus of Norfolk because of its retail and dining experience for shoppers and students. I have always wanted to open a branch in the centre at the right moment and this is it.

"I own the Subway stores in Norwich city centre and the last one I opened was back in 2008. My family team operate all my stores on my behalf, along with a loyal and growing team, and now we have added another fantastic store to our portfolio.

"We’ll be offering all the tasty freshly prepared subs, wraps and salads people love, as well as a new and exciting milkshake product.

“I still remember when I first visited a Subway a few decades ago in London and I loved the fact that the food was being prepared in front of my eyes, and right now that seems more important than ever. I was born in England but my parents are from Italy, so I am passionate about food and it has never left me."

Norwich's Chantry Place. - Credit: Supplied

Mr La Bella will be taking on more staff for the new outlet, which needs up to 15 people in the team.

Subway is situated in Chantry Place between Chi and Spudulike, joining Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, KFC, Granary, Chopstix and Ed’s Easy Diner on the dining terrace, as well as Bubble CiTea which opened last year.

There are also Subways in London Street, Rampant Horse Street, St Stephen's Street and Prince of Wales Road in Norwich and around 10 others across the county.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “The new Subway looks fantastic."

Chantry Place is also home to restaurants including Byron, Ask Italian, Yo!, GBK and Wagamamas.

Subway intends to open for seated customers from Monday, May 17.