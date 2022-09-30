Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend

Chocolate and sweets will no longer be placed in prominent areas of a shop - Credit: PA

Chocolate and sweets will no longer be located by the till or at shop entrances as new rules come into force this weekend.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed this week that a ban on displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) in prominent locations will come into effect on Saturday, October 1.

The new rules will apply to medium and large businesses - including those with 50 or more employees.

The government also confirmed it is delaying a ban on multibuy deals on HFSS foods, such as “buy one, get one free”, until October next year in response to consumers facing cost-of-living pressures.

There has been no confirmation over plans for a crackdown on junk food advertising, which had also been delayed for a year.

It emerged earlier in September that the government was reviewing its anti-obesity strategy, with reports that plans to tackle junk food could be scrapped by prime minister Liz Truss amid fears it would increase pressure on consumers already struggling with soaring costs.

Karen Betts, food and drink federation chief executive, said: “The implementation of the delay to the ban on volume promotions is welcome news, including for hard-pressed shoppers at a time of rapid food price inflation.

“Our industry looks forward to continuing to work with government to help tackle obesity and poor diets.

"Food and drink businesses know we play a critical role in this, and we have worked hard over many years to redevelop the recipes of our products to make them healthier while retaining their delicious flavours.

“We know how valuable good health is to everyone, and we’re committed to continuing with this and other work to help people eat well whatever their lifestyle.”

But James Lowman, association of convenience stores chief executive, said: “Local shops have sunk huge sums of money in refitting their stores to comply with these regulations when their businesses are already under pressure from rising energy bills and increased products costs.

“Retailers have been frustrated by the government’s rushed approached to policy development and indecision about implementation dates.”

Health campaigners said they hope companies will use the year’s delay “responsibly” to develop a healthier food offering.