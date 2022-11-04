British Mouldings, a Norfolk-based specialist in architectural plasterwork, has recruited two new employees and merged its two offices as it aims to “get to the next level”.

Brothers Stefan and Jon Battrick-Newall took over British Mouldings (previously Norwich Interior Mouldings) in early 2018.

“We've taken the business from a position where it was losing money each month into a solvent and profitable company," said Stefan. “The journey has seen non-stop challenges put in our way, but we have managed to increase sales from £230,000 when we purchased the business to over £1 million as a group this year.

“We are very happy with that progress in just four years, especially given the challenges of buying a struggling company and then battling with Covid.”

Stefan and Jon, who has a background in product design and engineering, retained the two existing employees of Norwich Interior Mouldings when acquiring the company.

British Mouldings manufactures fine plaster mouldings at its workshop in Norwich - Credit: British Mouldings



“We knew when we bought the business that the existing staff were essential to making the business work,” said Stefan. “Although the company only had two staff, they had an impressive 40 years’ experience between them. They allowed us to get our feet under the table in the first six months and learn about the business, without being out of our depth.

“Jon is MD and runs the company day to day,” he added. “He is also the USP of the business and manages each of the jobs personally.

“I’m obviously bias but Jon does a brilliant job managing the projects and it allows me to focus on the bigger picture. He knows every project like the back of his hand, and I think that's what customers love.”

The company designs, manufactures and installs fine plaster mouldings – including decorative ceilings, cornices, fireplaces and exterior mouldings – for commercial and private customers.

It has worked on luxury properties in Norfolk such as Wiveton Hall and Holkham Estate, but the majority of its work is in London – where it has completed projects on Park Lane, Oxford Street and King’s Road, as well as Harrods.

“We changed the name of the business from Norwich Interior Mouldings to British Mouldings because most of our work comes in from all over the country, with our biggest projects coming from the capital,” Stefan explained.

British Mouldings designs, manufactures and installs fine plaster mouldings – including decorative ceilings, cornices and fireplaces - Credit: British Mouldings



In December 2019, British Mouldings acquired Suffolk-based Wilton Plaster Mouldings as a subsidiary company.

“That acquisition was a real gamechanger for the group. The two businesses are at different ends of the market,” said Stefan. “British Mouldings offers the high-end, bespoke work for larger projects, where we manufacture and install all of our own plasterwork. Whereas the acquisition of Wilton opened up the supply-only and retail market for boxed coving.”

Earlier this year, it consolidated both businesses into the Norwich head office, and has taken on a foreman, caster and full-time sales manager in recent months.

“We are proud to say that we are now up to 10 full-time staff,” said Stefan. “Over the next six months, we plan to move into a larger workshop, consolidate our product range and reinvest in the business – preparing to push on to the next level.”

For more information, visit www.britishmouldings.co.uk