Local broadcaster joins team at new radio station

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:39 PM February 16, 2022
Pictured left to right: Robert Sider, station manager, Sean “Knoxy” Knox and music producer and presenter Nathan Steggles

A new radio station in Diss has announced local broadcaster Sean Knox will be joining the team.

Waveney Valley Radio, which broadcasts to towns and villages in Norfolk and Suffolk, went went live on Friday, January 21 after around two years of planning.

The station's first broadcast saw around 109 listeners tune in over the 12 hour period.

And now it has announced Mr Knox, also known as 'Knoxy', will be joining station manager Robert Sider and music producer and presenter Nathan Steggles.

Mr Knox will host the Friday night rock show between 10pm and midnight from Friday, February 18.

The station said: "He has had many years of experience broadcasting on local radio and brings a wealth of experience and talent with him to the Waveney Valley’s newest radio station."

Mr Sider added: “We are proud to have such a renowned local broadcaster join us, Sean will bring his own distinctive style of presentation and programming to the station and without doubt will be a major contributor as we continue to grow the stations local output.”

Waveney Valley Radio also announced that from Friday, February 18 it will broadcast for an extra two hours on a Friday, from 11am until 1am Saturday morning.

For more and to listen in visit www.waveneyvalleyradio.com

Diss News

