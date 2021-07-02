News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In the pink: New 'sugar coated' cake shop opens

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021   
Winibees bakery in Sheringham

Megan and Jimmy Hart after opening Winibees Bakery in Sheringham - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new bakery aimed at Instagrammers in need of a sweet treat has opened in a Norfolk high street.

And you really can't miss Winibees in Sheringham - because, like many new 'cakeries', it's been painted pink.

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

Jimmy and Megan Hart after opening Winibees Bakery - Credit: Denise Bradley

From the counter to the neon sign, the exterior and many of the delicious looking cakes themselves - the colour is pink.

Winibees in Sheringham, Norfolk

Jimmy and Megan Hart, after opening Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The shop is the brainchild of couple Megan and Jimmy Hart who combined their children's names Winnie and Barnaby to create the name.

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

In the pink: the new Winibees Bakery in Sheringham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Hart is cooking up the mouth-watering treats from the couple's signature red velvet cupcakes to Biscoff-stuffed cookies.

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

Some of the cake delights - Credit: Denise Bradley

Alongside their handmade cakes and bakes, they will also be serving tea, coffee and milkshakes.

The business came about after the couple moved back to Norfolk after meeting and living in London where Mrs Hart was a manager in a bakery in Soho. Mr Hart is a professional musician but both always dreamed of running their own business.

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

Serving up in style: Megan and Jimmy Hart - Credit: Denise Bradley

The couple have been renovating 19a, High Street for months getting it ready for the opening.

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

Megan and Jimmy Hart outside the shop before its pink transformation. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Hart said: "It has been fantastic, the weather wasn't that good but we've had a steady amount of customers all day.

"All cake shops are pink now aren't they? We want people to take photos and share on their Instagram, it's so important for business now. Lots of people did that today so we were resharing their pictures on our Instagram and it really helps get the message out.

"It's so important now for everything to look good."

The Winibees opening comes after others in Norfolk such as Bakeaholics in Attleborough. This pink shop aimed at Instagram opened back in April with teen Morgan Lewis fulfilling a dream. She was so busy on her first day with queues that she had to close two days later so she could bake more to sell.

Similarly, such has been the demand at Winbees that Mrs Hart said they are considering closing on Mondays so she can cook and replenish the stock. In the meantime they are open from 10am-4pm.



Norfolk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
