Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021

A new bakery aimed at Instagrammers in need of a sweet treat has opened in a Norfolk high street.

And you really can't miss Winibees in Sheringham - because, like many new 'cakeries', it's been painted pink.

From the counter to the neon sign, the exterior and many of the delicious looking cakes themselves - the colour is pink.

The shop is the brainchild of couple Megan and Jimmy Hart who combined their children's names Winnie and Barnaby to create the name.

Mrs Hart is cooking up the mouth-watering treats from the couple's signature red velvet cupcakes to Biscoff-stuffed cookies.

Alongside their handmade cakes and bakes, they will also be serving tea, coffee and milkshakes.

The business came about after the couple moved back to Norfolk after meeting and living in London where Mrs Hart was a manager in a bakery in Soho. Mr Hart is a professional musician but both always dreamed of running their own business.

The couple have been renovating 19a, High Street for months getting it ready for the opening.

Mrs Hart said: "It has been fantastic, the weather wasn't that good but we've had a steady amount of customers all day.

"All cake shops are pink now aren't they? We want people to take photos and share on their Instagram, it's so important for business now. Lots of people did that today so we were resharing their pictures on our Instagram and it really helps get the message out.

"It's so important now for everything to look good."

The Winibees opening comes after others in Norfolk such as Bakeaholics in Attleborough. This pink shop aimed at Instagram opened back in April with teen Morgan Lewis fulfilling a dream. She was so busy on her first day with queues that she had to close two days later so she could bake more to sell.

Similarly, such has been the demand at Winbees that Mrs Hart said they are considering closing on Mondays so she can cook and replenish the stock. In the meantime they are open from 10am-4pm.







