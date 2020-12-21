New holiday park owners say work on site could start 'within weeks'

Published: 11:01 AM December 21, 2020

Pakefield Holiday Park will now be subject to an investment project by new owners Park Holidays UK. Picture: Park Holidays UK - Credit: Park Holidays UK

The new owner of a popular holiday park say investment in the site could begin "within weeks".

Park Holidays UK is the new owner of Pakefield Holiday Park near Lowestoft – formerly Pakefield Caravan Park.

The group is now drawing up investment plans for the previously family-owned holiday park, which has access to the beach.

Park Holidays UK said it is "proud and delighted" to have become the new owners of Pakefield Holiday Park, which has almost 400 pitches for caravan holiday homes and guests bringing their own motorhome or touring caravan.

Previously privately owned, facilities at Pakefield Holiday Park include a popular clubhouse which stages professional entertainment, a heated outdoor pool, children's activities and watersports equipment hire.

The acquisition means there are now five coastal parks owned by Park Holidays UK in Suffolk, with 33 parks now in its overall portfolio.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said: "Pakefield Holiday Park is unquestionably a star choice for coast and countryside connoisseurs, and we're delighted to have this first-class business on board.

"There's a superb selection of nearby Blue Flag beaches, and inland woodlands and heaths as well as the delightful Norfolk Broads, making it a great option for families.

"Most crucially, though, is the fact that the previous owners have maintained extremely high standards, and have evolved the park over the years to meet rising customer expectations.

"In fact, most guests are either repeat visitors or coming as a result of a personal recommendation.

"We are very grateful to Pakefield's previous owner, Peter Brewer and his family, for building a strong and forward-looking business which has won such loyalty.

"Park Holidays UK will now be looking to continue building on the park's success, and further enhancing its well-deserved reputation for delivering a first-class experience."

Mr Clish added that his group is now drawing up investment plans for Pakefield Holiday Park, and that new developments on the site could begin "within weeks".

Park Holidays UK recently announced plans to invest more than £20m in its parks over the coming months, and reported that bookings for 2021 were the highest in its 30-year history.