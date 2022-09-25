New operator has 'grand plan' for Thetford pub

The Norfolk Terrier in Thetford has a new operator - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

The new boss of a Thetford pub has a "grand plan" for its future it has been revealed.

Jerome Bernard has taken the reins at the Norfolk Terrier in Anna Gurney Close and hosted a relaunch event starring a Freddie Mercury impersonator this weekend.

The pub will remain under the Greene King name, with Mr Bernard taking over as franchisee.

Staff at the pub were tight lipped on what changes would be made but said the new operator has a "grand plan" which would be revealed in the near future.

One member of staff said: "We had our relaunch event yesterday and that went really well.

"The new owner does want to make some changes which he'll be letting you know about when he can."

The pub has already said in a Facebook post announcing the relaunch that it plans to host live music, karaoke, bingo, quizzes, live sports, pool and darts.

It comes after the pub reopened following a £340,000 makeover in April.