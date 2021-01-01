OPINION: Farmers will need to show their resilience in 2021

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM January 1, 2021

Jamie Lockhart will take over as the new Norfolk county chairman for the National Farmers' Union during a tumultuous time for the industry - Credit: Chris Hill

After the challenges of the last 12 months, 2021 will be another year of "seismic change" for Norfolk agriculture says Jamie Lockhart, who will take over as the new county chairman for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) in February.

Although we now know that we will be leaving the EU with a deal, it will be some time before we fully understand the implications of Brexit.

But we need to look forward and be ready to grasp new opportunities as they emerge and accept that the farming industry, as it has done before, will need to show its resilience and adapt quickly to its new surroundings.

As we look forward to a New Year and say goodbye to a year we will all wish to forget, there are lots of reasons to feel optimistic. We are starting from such a low base, things can only really improve.

We are now starting to see what opportunities farmers will have with a transition from a system of direct support, towards rewards being made under the premise of “public money for public goods”.

Undoubtedly, and rightly so, the environment will feature heavily in these outcomes, but it also important to recognise the pubic good that is served by providing a nutritious, affordable and plentiful food supply grown to the highest standards to serve an ever-increasing population.

Along with changing practices to improve water quality and limit carbon emissions we also need to fully engage with scientific advancements.

The region is blessed with some of the brightest researchers working for organisations such as the John Innes Centre at the Norwich Research Park, who are working on some truly game-changing developments that could address many of the challenges the industry is currently facing.

They do, though, require continued support from the government and a commentary based on science to get these advancements from the laboratory and into the fields.

As part of the recently-announced agricultural transition plan, which will see a move away from direct payments to other kinds of funding over a seven-year period from 2021 to 2028, there is mention of productivity grants.

This could include resource infrastructure projects such as building reservoirs to store water. This is welcome news at a time locally when water abstraction is under such pressure.

In my opinion it is also key that any public money available for productivity gains should help develop facilities that add value to locally-produced food.

It is unlikely that individual farmers will be able to fund such developments, but hopefully groups will form to pool resources and fund collaborative projects which will improve farm-gate prices and the sustainability of multiple businesses, increasing local employment and food security.

The scenes on the M20 in recent weeks have shown how vulnerable the UK is to supply chain interruption and surely there should be an ambition to improve the country’s robustness in such a critical area as food supply.

There are clearly many challenges facing the industry at present, not least the more extreme weather we need to endure.

We are in a pattern of very wet autumns followed by prolonged periods of dry and excessive heat during the key growing periods.

If this pattern continues then farm businesses will need to react quickly to cope with shorter windows to establish and harvest their crops. This could lead to a more collaborative approach.

It is a great privilege to be asked to represent Norfolk farming during such a period of seismic change.

I am very much looking forward to the challenge. Let’s hope this latest period of lockdown is short-lived and we can soon start looking forward to whatever the future may hold.