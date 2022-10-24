New Nisa shop to open in north Norfolk town

Red Orange in Stalham will become Nisa - Credit: Google Maps

Shoppers in a north Norfolk town are to have a new place to visit after plans for a Nisa shop were announced.

The shop will open at 107 High Street in Stalham on Tuesday, November 1, in place of the current Red Orange store.

It will open from 7am to 9pm every day apart from Christmas day and Easter Sunday.

The shop has applied for an alcohol licence in order to allow drinks to be sold from a cabinet behind the till.

New quieter fridges, lighting and fittings will be installed in the 1,800sqft store.

Owners will also attempt to make the store quieter.

The store will be operated by Cawdrons Butchers which is located next door.