News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New Nisa shop to open in north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:17 PM October 24, 2022
Red Orange in Stalham will become Nisa

Red Orange in Stalham will become Nisa - Credit: Google Maps

Shoppers in a north Norfolk town are to have a new place to visit after plans for a Nisa shop were announced.

The shop will open at 107 High Street in Stalham on Tuesday, November 1, in place of the current Red Orange store.

It will open from 7am to 9pm every day apart from Christmas day and Easter Sunday.

The shop has applied for an alcohol licence in order to allow drinks to be sold from a cabinet behind the till.

New quieter fridges, lighting and fittings will be installed in the 1,800sqft store.

Owners will also attempt to make the store quieter. 

The store will be operated by Cawdrons Butchers which is located next door.

Stalham News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon