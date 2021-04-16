Stylist takes over salon during pandemic – then gives it a makeover 

Promotion

Published: 3:30 PM April 16, 2021

A global pandemic might not seem the likeliest time to take on a new business – but that’s exactly what hairstylist and salon owner Roxanne Webster has done.

After working at Salon No 6 in Drayton for 16 years, a “natural instinct” encouraged her to take over the business in August last year. “Owning a salon was a dream I had had, but I had given it up,” she admits, but when the opportunity became available, she knew she couldn’t pass it up.

With the help of her partner, family and friends, who are all in the building and construction trade, they have given the salon a complete makeover after turning it around in a week. “They were all amazing and worked so hard – I can’t thank them enough,” says Roxanne.

Salon No 6, Drayton, has re-opened following an easing of lockdown restrictions - Credit: Salon No 6

“We’ve literally stripped the whole place out. We’ve knocked down walls and got rid of the artex ceilings – I think the only thing that’s left is the carpet. I just really wanted to revamp and modernise it.”

But, like all hair and beauty businesses across Norfolk, Salon No 6 was forced to close at the end of 2020, as new Tier 4 restrictions came into force in December – just four months after Roxanne had taken over the business. Despite this she says that she and her team have remained busy.

Salon No 6 in Drayton has reopened in line with government restrictions and is ready and waiting to welcome customers back - Credit: Salon No 6

“We’ve done so much training while we’ve been in lockdown,” she says. “We’ve all used the time really well to develop our skills so that we could be ready to open when the time came.”

This has included adding three new treatments: a new semi-permanent foundation using nano-needling to create a BB Glow facial, a Keratin revolution hair-smoothing treatment and a collagen lift face and body treatment that firms, tightens and plumps the skin.

Salon No 6 has undergone a makeover of its own - Credit: Salon No 6

In the salon, Roxanne is joined by beauty therapists Kerris, Tracy and Louise and colourist and creative hairstylist Alice, all of whom she describes as “incredibly loyal, with such high standards.”

“Tracy, Louise and Kerris are all teachers and trainers in the industry, so their expertise really shows,” says Roxanne, “while L’Oreal colourist and creative stylist Alice’s work shines through in her creative skills and knowledge.”

Roxanne Webster took over Salon No 6 in August last year, part-way through the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Salon No 6

Roxanne also says that working together has not only made them “life time friends”, but become crucial to the success of the business. “A really strong bond has built the salon to where it is today,” she says, “and I have so much appreciation for all of them as a team.”

Throughout lockdown, Roxanne has also remained active on social media, connecting with clients to keep them up to date. “It all relies on your customers,” she says. “That place does not stay open without them – they're like family and there is a lot of love for and from them.”

In line with government regulations, the team wear full PPE - Credit: Salon No 6

There have been times, Roxanne says, that the salon has felt “more like home than home”, and after 16 years at the Drayton-based business, she has a real fondness for the village’s sense of community. “We are a nice little community, a centrepiece to the village,” she says. “I love that local feel.”

Salon No 6 reopened on Monday, April 12, in line with government guidelines.

Salon No 6 in Drayton offers a wide range of hair and beauty treatments from an experienced team of stylists and therapists - Credit: Salon No 6

While Roxanne admits that her main focus, now, is to get out and past lockdown, she’s also hoping to expand the team. "After the work we’ve done, we have room for one more person,” she says. “But really we are all just excited to be back with our customers.”

Salon No 6 can be found on Drayton High Road, Norwich. For more information, visit the website at www.salonno6.co.uk or call 01603 260300.