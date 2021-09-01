Published: 3:53 PM September 1, 2021

Lotus is set to introduce four new electric cars in the next five years – with the first battery-powered vehicle launching in 2022.

The EV offensive has been announced by the Norfolk-based firm alongside the creation of a manufacturing plant for Lotus Technology in China.

The first of the new electric models will be an SUV vehicle, codenamed Type 123, which will arrive next year.

This will be followed by a four-door coupe in 2023, and later in 2025 a D-segment SUV.

“This is an important day in the transformation of the Lotus business and brand," said Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Group Lotus. "Lotus Technology will accelerate the innovation which has always been at the heart of the business.

"Together the China and UK teams will empower our journey towards an expanded, intelligent and electric future, achieving the ambitions and goals that have been in the making for 73 years of the Lotus brand.”

These models will sit alongside the firm’s new Evija hypercar and its last petrol-powered sports car, the Emira, which was unveiled at Lotus' Hethel HQ in July.