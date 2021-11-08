News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Norfolk pub given facelift as new landlord and lady take over

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:29 PM November 8, 2021
The Ostrich in Castle Acre near King's Lynn has been given a new lease of life

A 15th century coaching inn near Kings Lynn has a new look and new landlords at the helm.   

A joint investment by the pub owner Greene King and business partners Aoife Halliday and Ant Ciavarella has brought The Ostrich, in Castle Acre, back to life. 

The pub has undergone a full renovation inside to "enhance its traditional character" and create a “cosy warm interior” with three wood burning stoves, new lights, flooring and bar.  

The Ostrich in Castle Acre near King's Lynn has been given a new lease of life, with a new landlord and lady behind the bar.

Ms Halliday and Mr Ciavarella previously lived locally in West Acre and had visited the pub when it was their local.   

When they discovered it was available, they “jumped” at the chance to take it over.  

Ms Halliday said: “This pub is the only one left in the village and we wanted to make it a place where everyone is welcome.  

“Whether you are out walking with your dog and fancy a pint or want to meet up with family and friends, we want you to feel welcome here, muddy shoes or not.  

“We’re introducing a food menu that’s packed with great locally sourced produce, pub classics, sharing platters, rambler’s delights, street food and themed food nights.  

“Eighty percent of our menu can be adapted to be vegetarian”. 

The Ostrich in Castle Acre near King's Lynn has been given a new lease of life

The pub is also introducing an events programme focusing on food, drink and wellbeing.  

It is reinstating a derelict function room, that will host parties, weddings and birthday bashes.  

They recently hosted a weekend of Halloween delights and a sea shanty band with hog roast and kicked off the monthly Big Bird Pub Quiz. 

Investment is continuing at the pub with the six letting rooms being refurbished for Christmas.   

Since taking over the pub, 10 jobs have been created with recruitment ongoing for a sous chef, kitchen assistants, assistant manager and front of house staff. 

Ms Halliday said: “We should have the full renovation completed by December resulting in 16 new local jobs having been created at the pub”. 

Development manager for Greene King, Lee Jarvis said, “The Ostrich has a lot of potential, Aoife and Ant have really made the most of the space internally and created a fantastic outside area making it a brilliant venue throughout the year.   

“It’s in a perfect location for walking groups and visitors alongside a proper pub for the locals and we wish them every success with it”. 

The Ostrich in Castle Acre near King's Lynn has been given a new lease of life, with a new landlord and lady behind the bar.

