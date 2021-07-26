Luxury boat builder encourages DIY enthusiasts to apply for 40 new jobs

Published: 1:53 PM July 26, 2021

Expansion at Norfolk boat builder Oyster Yachts will see 40 new jobs coming to the area with the business keen to diversify the industry as a whole.

Oyster Yachts, which has been building luxury vessels since 1973, is actively encouraging young people and women to apply for the 40 roles they are now recruiting.

The maritime industry as a whole has always had imbalances, Oyster Yachts said, which is why the business is keen to bring new talent to the sector.

Becky Bridgen, deputy chief executive at the business, said: "At Oyster we are actively trying to attract more women into yacht building, either by developing time-honoured skills through our apprenticeship programme or hiring highly experienced craftswomen from appropriate trades. We have also implemented a variety of flexible working initiatives to support and accommodate our employees to help provide the ideal working environment.”

Oyster Yachts is actively trying to get more women into the maritime industry - Credit: Oyster Yachts

The boss added that they would be looking at trades outside of maritime for talent, saying those from house building, carpentry and painting would be welcomed: “Even people who have great DIY skills and maybe doing jobs they don’t enjoy anymore, who would like to work in a very different environment."

The Wroxham-based builder, who sells around half of its wares to global entrepreneurs, is also exploring more environmentally-friendly motor options.

Ms Bridgen added: "While we are not able to say we are now on electric engines, we have already started installing hybrid drives which convert sailing power back to recharge the on-board batteries. We are exploring power but for offshore cruising and sailing the technology is still early stage."

The new jobs drive comes amid a turnaround for the brand which was bought out of administration by Richard Hadida.

Following his investment the company enjoyed £20m yacht production turnover last year - set to increase to £25m this year with a target of £50m in 2022.

Mr Hadida said: “Now in 2021, all production is at full capacity, with orders for new yachts across all models in the range. Hence our need for more staff here in Norfolk and Suffolk."