West Norfolk village pub to reopen following sale

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:50 AM August 16, 2022
The New Inn in Hockwold.

The New Inn in Hockwold. - Credit: Archant

A pub at the centre of a west Norfolk village is to reopen after it was sold to new owners.

The New Inn in Hockwold, near Thetford, had seen plans submitted to turn it in to a hotel with eight double rooms, but now it will reopen as a pub after it was sold to a local operator.

Estate agents, Everard Cole, announced the freehold sale this afternoon, saying the new owner had "exciting plans" for the venue.

A statement from the estate agent read: "Everard Cole are pleased to announce the completion of The New Inn at Hockwold.

"A substantial character village pub with large garden.

"The freehold was purchased by a local operator, who has many exciting plans for the pub and use of the garden.

"We wish them every success and pleased that another village pub has been retained as a hospitality entity."

The exact date when the pub will reopen is not yet known.

