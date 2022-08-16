West Norfolk village pub to reopen following sale
- Credit: Archant
A pub at the centre of a west Norfolk village is to reopen after it was sold to new owners.
The New Inn in Hockwold, near Thetford, had seen plans submitted to turn it in to a hotel with eight double rooms, but now it will reopen as a pub after it was sold to a local operator.
Estate agents, Everard Cole, announced the freehold sale this afternoon, saying the new owner had "exciting plans" for the venue.
A statement from the estate agent read: "Everard Cole are pleased to announce the completion of The New Inn at Hockwold.
"A substantial character village pub with large garden.
"The freehold was purchased by a local operator, who has many exciting plans for the pub and use of the garden.
"We wish them every success and pleased that another village pub has been retained as a hospitality entity."
The exact date when the pub will reopen is not yet known.