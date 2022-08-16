West Norfolk village pub to reopen following sale

A pub at the centre of a west Norfolk village is to reopen after it was sold to new owners.

The New Inn in Hockwold, near Thetford, had seen plans submitted to turn it in to a hotel with eight double rooms, but now it will reopen as a pub after it was sold to a local operator.

Estate agents, Everard Cole, announced the freehold sale this afternoon, saying the new owner had "exciting plans" for the venue.

A statement from the estate agent read: "Everard Cole are pleased to announce the completion of The New Inn at Hockwold.

"A substantial character village pub with large garden.

💥🔨SOLD📢

New Inn, #Hockwold cum Wilton, #Norfolk.

Thrilled to have concluded the #freehold sale of this characterful village #pub to a local operator who has exciting plans for the pub and garden.

We wish them all the best and look forward to it reopening!#supporthospitality pic.twitter.com/SZTPiHFIha — Everard Cole (@EverardCole) August 15, 2022

"The freehold was purchased by a local operator, who has many exciting plans for the pub and use of the garden.

"We wish them every success and pleased that another village pub has been retained as a hospitality entity."

The exact date when the pub will reopen is not yet known.