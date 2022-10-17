Wedding venue to transform nearby village pub into extra accommodation

The New Inn will become accommodation for wedding parties at Hockwold Hall - Credit: Google

A village pub has been given the green light to become accommodation for a historic hall and wedding venue.

Plans for the change of use at the New Inn pub, in Hockwold, were previously lodged with King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

And now permission has been granted, the pub in Station Road will provide eight double rooms as short-stay accommodation.

The New Inn was bought by the owners of Hockwold Hall earlier this year, with hopes of using the venue to support its wedding venue business.

In planning documents online, it states: "The former pub has been purchased by the owners of Hockwold Hall which is a leading wedding venue business.

"The accommodation in the existing hall is not sufficient to meet the needs of even moderate wedding parties and alternative accommodation is limited in the area; as such the New Inn is primarily proposed to be used as accommodation in association with the hall’s wedding functions during the wedding season.

"In the winter, when weddings are less frequent, it will be let as holiday accommodation."

The documents also state that the change of use to accommodation will have a "positive impact" on the local economy, with long-term employment and "securing a viable ongoing use for a failing rural pub".