Opening date announced for Dereham's new store
- Credit: Abigail Nicholson
A new wellbeing store selling health foods, vitamins and supplements is set to open in a Norfolk town this week.
Grape Tree Health Foods announced it will be opening its fourth Norfolk store on Dereham high street last week.
After putting up signs and window displays being installed, the company has now said they plan to open on Thursday, December 10.
The business, which sells a range of natural whole foods and superfoods, already has stores in Norwich, Diss and Kings Lynn.
The shop will take over the former Bon Marche store on Wrights Walk, which closed earlier this year.
The news of the new store comes after shops including M&Co, Ponden Home Interiors, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill all began displaying closing down sale signs in its Dereham stores.
Stuart Green, the Mayor of Derhem, said: "It's great news to see a new store opening in the town increasing the variety of retail in store.
"It goes to show that there are always possibilities for new retailers to fill vacant shops and keep our town centre attractive.’"
