New summer flights from Norwich to Exeter
- Credit: Loganair
Four new flights a week in the summer are flying from Norwich to Exeter giving people in East Anglia a gateway to Devon and Cornwall.
The new service, announced by Loganair, takes one hour and five minutes, with four flights operating a week from July 12.
The new flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and cost from £49.99 one way. Bookings are now open.
Times leave Norwich at 8.55am arriving in Exeter for 10am and return flights leave at 6.05pm, arriving back in Norwich for 7.15pm.
It comes as Norwich Airport announced a new schedule of holiday flights starting next month.
Loganair has postponed its first service to Jersey from Norwich, however, which now starts May 22 instead of May 9.
Loganair tweeted: "Tickets are on sale now with fares from £49.99 one-way."
You may also want to watch:
The new Exeter service also comes after Loganair scrapped its service to Newquay less than two months after announcing it back in 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
- 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
- 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
- 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
- 5 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
- 6 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
- 7 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
- 8 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
- 9 Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested for smashing Barclays windows
- 10 Duo left shaken after youths threw stones and jumped on parked car