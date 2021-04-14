News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New summer flights from Norwich to Exeter

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:31 AM April 14, 2021   
Logair to Norwich Airport

New flights have just been announced from Norwich to Exeter. - Credit: Loganair

Four new flights a week in the summer are flying from Norwich to Exeter giving people in East Anglia a gateway to Devon and Cornwall.

The new service, announced by Loganair, takes one hour and five minutes, with four flights operating a week from July 12.

The new flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and cost from £49.99 one way. Bookings are now open.

Times leave Norwich at 8.55am arriving in Exeter for 10am and return flights leave at 6.05pm, arriving back in Norwich for 7.15pm.

It comes as Norwich Airport announced a new schedule of holiday flights starting next month.

Loganair has postponed its first service to Jersey from Norwich, however, which now starts May 22 instead of May 9.

Loganair tweeted: "Tickets are on sale now with fares from £49.99 one-way."

The new Exeter service also comes after Loganair scrapped its service to Newquay less than two months after announcing it back in 2019.




Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
