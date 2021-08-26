New drive to increase apprenticeships in Norfolk

Published: 4:27 PM August 26, 2021

Norfolk County Council are set to launch a new drive to increase the number of apprenticeships on offer in Norfolk.

The number of businesses employing apprentices in Norfolk has declined over the last few years, falling from 6,270 in 2014 to 4,890 in 2020.

The council now plan to launch a new strategy to reverse this trend by promoting the benefits of apprenticeships to businesses in the region.

According to the council's research, 70pc of employers said apprenticeships had improved their firm's quality and service, and 83pc of apprentices said their career prospects had improved through the experience.

Councillor Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council's deputy leader, said: “We know that apprenticeships boost young people’s skills and future earning prospects - and unleash talent that benefits employers and the economy.

“There’s a massive opportunity here, at a time when economic recovery is gearing up and there are job shortages in key sectors. It’s a win win.”

The strategy will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on September 6.