New board of directors join radio station 'to move it forward'

Published: 2:38 PM September 19, 2021

A local radio station will see a new board of directors join the team to help move the service forward for the community.

Park Radio, based in Diss, has appointed Paul Shaw, Katie Brame and Linda Byrant to help its existing board develop the station's ongoing projects as it comes out of the pandemic.

The station for Diss, Harleston and Eye will reopen its studio doors for the first time next month, after volunteers kept the airwaves alive from their homes.

Station director Chris Moyse said: "I'm so looking forward to working with our new directors, we have much to do.

Park Radio will open its studio doors to volunteers again in October. - Credit: South Norfolk Council

"We didn't have anyone specialising in business development, community outreach and how the place operates, so I'm really pleased it recognises their commitment and they want to help me move forward."

He said the station's audience has grown as more people started listening to podcasts and the local radio while spending more time at home.

Mr Moyse added: "Equally a lot of people have got in touch to say we haven't heard of you before and we're listening.

"It's very encouraging after 11 years that people have really taken us seriously, and recognise that we offer something that isn't out there.

"Our big project for next year is to establish a satellite studio in Harleston and Eye, so the communities of those towns have immediate access.

"They only have got to walk down the street and use the studio in their town, which I think will give towns ownership and involvement.

"There's lots to do, the station will never stand still. We have expanded premises now with the youth centre in Diss and you feel you're changing things for the better."

The station manager added he was "very confident" about the future of Park Radio post-Covid and looked forward to developing his ideas with the new team.

He said: "Many local radio stations closed because they didn't have the revenue.

"We've just held in there, people have really liked what we do.

"We've got 50 people at the station and more who want to be involved, success breeds success."



