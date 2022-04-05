Norfolk firm increases productivity by 40pc by upgrading digital systems

A Norfolk company has increased its staff productivity by 35pc to 40pc through upgrading its digital systems with the help of the government's Help to Grow: Digital scheme.

Proeon Systems, which it based at the Hethel Engineering Centre near Wymondham, chose to upgrade its customer relationship management (CRM) software through the initiative, which enabled the firm to get a discount of up to £5,000 of the price of the new program.

Since rolling out the new software the company, which supplies safety and control systems to a range of sectors including the oil and gas, renewable, nuclear and utility industries, has seen a significant increase in its team's productivity.

Dr Dorian Hindmarsh, commercial manager at Proeon Systems, has found productivity has increased by 35pc to 40pc since new systems were installed - Credit: Proeon Systems

Dr Dorian Hindmarsh, commercial manager at Proeon Systems, said: “By being able to streamline our approach to communicating with our customers, we’ve seen a massive increase in productivity and, with that, a rise in profitability due to how we now interact with our customers – exactly what we set out to do.

“We’ve got a lot more freedom to do other things as well, including developing new client opportunities, because we now know where we are at a glance.”

He added: “Before, I’d manually take the data from a spreadsheet and decipher and manipulate it, then collate it all into a digestible report. Now, I can just press a button and our CRM software does it all for us.”

The government's Help to Grow: Digital scheme is a three-year initiative that was launched in January.

It offers all UK businesses free, impartial support and guidance to help them:

Identify the digital technology needs of their business

Make informed decisions about which software products best meet those needs

Successfully incorporate these products into their business.

In addition to this, the scheme also offers financial discounts on digital systems to UK businesses that have between five and 249 staff, have been trading for more than 12 months and are purchasing the approved software for the first time.