Charity aims to ease businesses' staff shortages with launch of new course

New course by Pathways Care Farm is aiming to help long-term unemployed back into work - Credit: Pathways Care Farm

A new course launched by a Lowestoft charity is aimed at helping the long-term unemployed learn new skills to enable them to find work in the hospitality sector.

Pathways Care Farm hopes its catering course will not only offer a pathway into employment, but will also ease the staff shortages suffered by local businesses.

All those taking part in the course has been unemployed for a long period of time and many are dealing with additional challenges such as mental illness, neurodivergence, epilepsy or brain injuries.

Geoff Stevens, director of Pathways Care Farm, said: “Our priority will always be to help those who have, for one reason or another, been left behind. We know that programmes like this are essential to restore people’s mental health and confidence, something that has been seriously damaged by the pandemic.

“We also believe that industry can benefit enormously by embracing difference and investing in people like this. We’ve seen that many sectors are struggling to fill vacancies, especially in hospitality, and this is a great way to help them solve that.”