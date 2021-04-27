News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New chairman takes over Norwich Research Park's governing body

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 3:15 PM April 27, 2021   
Dr Pete Jackson has taken on the role of chairman at Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP

Norwich Research Park has announced that Dr Pete Jackson will take over as the new non-executive chairman of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP - the body which governs the research hub. 

Dr Jackson takes over from Professor Nick Talbot, executive director of The Sainsbury’s Laboratory, who has been the interim chair for the last six months and will remain on the board.

Dr Jackson said: “Norwich Research Park is home to a unique mix of four world-class research institutes, as well as the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"Their shared commitment to globally-relevant science is the essential element behind my commitment to this new role. I am looking forward to helping the partners and the park team deliver a very exciting plan over the years ahead.”

He added: “There is an enviable amount of critical research being carried out daily on the park that can really benefit humankind globally. By creating more commercial successes from these innovations, as well as attracting more companies to locate to the park, we will be able to bring substantial economic benefits to Norwich, East Anglia and the UK.

"That’s more investment, high-value jobs and opportunities in the wider supply chain."

Dr Jackson, who takes over in May, is a life sciences leader and entrepreneur having founded seven biotech companies after a career in research and business management at major international firms.

He is also the executive director at Infex Therapeutics, a company that acquires, develops and licenses innovative drugs to treat pandemic infections.

David Parfrey, chief executive of the Park said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Jackson to Norwich Research Park. He brings considerable experience in the science sector, and track record of translating research into successful commercial enterprises.

"This entrepreneurial spirit will drive our ambitious plans to make Norwich Research Park globally recognised as a world leading research, development and commercialisation community."

The appointment of Dr Jackson marks a significant step forward for the Research Park as it embarks on its planned expansion, with several new buildings to house more laboratory and office space to meet the growing demand from the businesses who are currently based there and to accommodate future spin-outs and companies relocating to the park.

