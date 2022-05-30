News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bonmarché to open new store in Dereham

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:07 AM May 30, 2022
Clothing chain Bonmarché has announced it is set to reopen a store in Dereham. 

The womenswear retailer will begin welcoming customers to the new shop, located in Wright's Walk, from July. 

Eight new jobs are being created, including a range of full-time and part-time positions.

Bonmarché had a store in Dereham on the corner of Wright's Walk and High Street until January 2020 - three months after the company went into administration due to dwindling sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

But in January 2021 the firm was saved from complete collapse thanks to a consortium of international investors, protecting hundred of jobs. 

Ahead of the Dereham shop's reopening, area manager Scott Foley said: "We are so excited to be able to welcome shoppers into our new Dereham store.

"The store design looks amazing, and we are sure our new and existing customers will love it."

To apply for a role in the new Dereham store, email scottfoley@bonmarche.co.uk.

