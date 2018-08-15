News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From Netflix to Nespresso – which ‘new bill’ couldn’t you live without?

Bethany Whymark

Published: 11:45 AM August 15, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
Manicures and other beauty treatments are among the 'new bills' which are costly UK adults an averag

Manicures and other beauty treatments are among the 'new bills' which are costly UK adults an average of £66 a month, according to GoCompare. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From mobile data and streaming services to coffee pods, Brits are paying a host of bills they didn't pay 10 years ago – and they don't come cheap, according to new research.

A report into these 'nouveau bills' estimates they are costing each UK adult £66 a month – equating to a total of £41bn a year across the country.

Tattoos are the third biggest nouveau bill named in the survey by GoCompare – although only paid for by 6% of people, they cost £44.16 a year on average.

Broadband and smartphone contracts are the most common expenses, paid by 72% and 57% of people with average annual costs of £244.32 and £163.08 respectively.

The third most common nouveau bill is TV streaming services like Netflix or Now TV, paid by almost a third (32%) of us at a cost of £42.48 a year.

Among the other nouveau bills uncovered by the survey were beauty treatments like eyebrow threading and nail treatments, used by 14% of people, coffee pods from the likes of Tassimo and Nespresso, which are used by one in six people (16%) and music streaming services, used by 13% of UK adults.

The survey also asked participants which of these modern goods and services they couldn't live without. Broadband (72%) topped the list followed by smartphones (52%), mobile data (26%), TV streaming services (23%) and subscription delivery services such as Amazon Prime (14%).

Georgie Frost, consumer advocate at GoCompare said: 'These figures just go to show the extent to which our budgets have been stretched in recent years. At a time when incomes have remained relatively unchanged, finding budget for up to 20 new bills in our lives is a big ask.

'It wasn't so long ago that we just had to worry about the basic household bills and perhaps the cost of running a car. Now, most of us have also acquired a list of online subscriptions, contracts, treatments and services that we suddenly 'can't live without'.'

