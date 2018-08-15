From Netflix to Nespresso – which ‘new bill’ couldn’t you live without?
From mobile data and streaming services to coffee pods, Brits are paying a host of bills they didn't pay 10 years ago – and they don't come cheap, according to new research.
A report into these 'nouveau bills' estimates they are costing each UK adult £66 a month – equating to a total of £41bn a year across the country.
Tattoos are the third biggest nouveau bill named in the survey by GoCompare – although only paid for by 6% of people, they cost £44.16 a year on average.
Broadband and smartphone contracts are the most common expenses, paid by 72% and 57% of people with average annual costs of £244.32 and £163.08 respectively.
The third most common nouveau bill is TV streaming services like Netflix or Now TV, paid by almost a third (32%) of us at a cost of £42.48 a year.
Among the other nouveau bills uncovered by the survey were beauty treatments like eyebrow threading and nail treatments, used by 14% of people, coffee pods from the likes of Tassimo and Nespresso, which are used by one in six people (16%) and music streaming services, used by 13% of UK adults.
The survey also asked participants which of these modern goods and services they couldn't live without. Broadband (72%) topped the list followed by smartphones (52%), mobile data (26%), TV streaming services (23%) and subscription delivery services such as Amazon Prime (14%).
Georgie Frost, consumer advocate at GoCompare said: 'These figures just go to show the extent to which our budgets have been stretched in recent years. At a time when incomes have remained relatively unchanged, finding budget for up to 20 new bills in our lives is a big ask.
'It wasn't so long ago that we just had to worry about the basic household bills and perhaps the cost of running a car. Now, most of us have also acquired a list of online subscriptions, contracts, treatments and services that we suddenly 'can't live without'.'