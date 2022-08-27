News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New cafe with 'great value afternoon tea' opens in B&B

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:42 PM August 27, 2022
Angel's Tea Room has opened at Russet House in King's Lynn.

Afternoon tea lovers have another place to visit in Norfolk after a new tea room opened in King's Lynn. 

Angel's Tea Room has opened in the Russet House bed and breakfast in Goodwins Road after waitress Chloe Ramsey saw an opportunity to use its dining room.

Ms Ramsey noticed that once breakfast was over the dining room was left empty for the rest of the day, so set about planning the tea room.

The café opened on Saturday, August 20, and Ms Ramsey said it has already received "great reviews" from diners.

An afternoon tea at Angel's Tea Rooms.

She said: "We've had customers every day which is great as we're still waiting for a sign to put outside.

"It's in a great location, lots of cars come past and there is a care home across the road so hopefully lots of the people living there will come and give us a try."

Angel's Tea Room in King's Lynn.

Angel's Tea Room offers a wide range of treats including scones, sandwiches and cakes, alongside the afternoon tea which Ms Ramsey described as "great value".

The Russet House in King's Lynn.

The tea room is open between 2pm and 5pm, from Monday to Friday.

