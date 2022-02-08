Networking event leads to dream job opportunity

An event held by the Norfolk Women's Marketing Network (NWM Network) has resulted in marketing professional landing an exciting job offer.

Zana Yassin, 32, attended a networking event organised by the NWM Network in October last year, during which a chance meeting led to her accepting an offer for a dream job at a London marketing agency.

Ms Yassin said: "I thought I was just going to turn up for a drink and a chat. I definitely wasn’t expecting the network to have such a huge and sudden impact on my life. It just goes to show the power of networking and the importance of relationships. The pandemic has made meeting new people quite difficult, so I’m really pleased to see the NWM network thriving in spite of that.”

NWM Network was founded by Grace Appleby in September 2021 to offer a community to those seeking connections with like-minded individuals.