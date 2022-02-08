News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Networking event leads to dream job opportunity

person

Derin Clark

Published: 1:58 PM February 8, 2022
Marketing professionals at a women's networking event

Networking even resulted in Zana Yassin receiving a dream job offer. - Credit: Norfolk Women’s Marketing Network

An event held by the Norfolk Women's Marketing Network (NWM Network) has resulted in marketing professional landing an exciting job offer. 

Zana Yassin, 32, attended a networking event organised by the NWM Network in October last year, during which a chance meeting led to her accepting an offer for a dream job at a London marketing agency. 

Ms Yassin said: "I thought I was just going to turn up for a drink and a chat. I definitely wasn’t expecting the network to have such a huge and sudden impact on my life. It just goes to show the power of networking and the importance of relationships. The pandemic has made meeting new people quite difficult, so I’m really pleased to see the NWM network thriving in spite of that.”

NWM Network was founded by Grace Appleby in September 2021 to offer a community to those seeking connections with like-minded individuals. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fanny Adams Catering kitchen takeover at the Ostrich in Castleacre, serving Sunday roasts

Norfolk Live News

Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
PROP - The Green, Martham

Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday.

Video

Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon