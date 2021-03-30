News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Price cut by £100,000 as historic 50-bedroom hotel for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:20 AM March 30, 2021   
Nelson hotel, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, for sale

The Nelson, Great Yarmouth is for sale for offers in excess of £900,000. - Credit: Archant

Owners of an Victorian hotel "facing the sea and the sun" in Great Yarmouth have dropped the price after failing to find a buyer.

Norwich-based The UK Holiday Group had hoped to keep the hotel at 1, Marine Parade, trading. But a year on, and in times of Covid, the hotel is now closed. 

It is now for sale for offers in excess of £900,000.

Nelson Hotel, Great Yarmouth

The Nelson hotel, Great Yarmouth, for sale for offers in excess of £900,000. - Credit: Archant

The hotel, built in 1844 as the biggest in town, is believed to have been converted originally from a row of posh terraces.

Called the Brandon Mansions, the hotel was advertised in its heyday as "facing the sea and the sun", boasting bedrooms with spectacular views. Old adverts promise '" jolly holiday and hearty welcome".

You may also want to watch:

It sold for £50,000 in 1959 to the then owner of the nearby Carlton Hotel and the Castle Hotel, Norwich. 

Last February the hotel went up for sale for £1m before Covid struck.

Popular with coach tours, the hotel continued to operate last year within coronavirus guidelines.

Agent Christie & Co said: "The Grade ll listed Nelson Hotel occupies one of the best locations in the town and is one of Great Yarmouth's most popular hospitality businesses."

The hotel offers a newly refurbished function room for 120 people, a lounge bar for more than 75 people, a library, meeting room and a dining room for 80.

There are 50 en suite bedrooms over three floors.

Christie & Co said: "Great Yarmouth remains one of the most popular seaside resorts in the country and the Nelson Hotel occupies one of the most prominent locations along the seafront...the function room alone will be able to generate substantial levels of trade as will the unused room on the seafront side of the property, given the footfall along Marine Parade.

"In summary, an impressive property, very well located, with potential to build on the significant trade already being undertaken."



