Published: 1:45 PM January 6, 2021

The entrance to the Albert Bartlett factory in Worstead where neighbours are complaining about noise. - Credit: Archant

Bosses at a Norfolk factory have apologised after neighbours complained about overnight noise.

One woman living close to the Albert Bartlett potato factory which makes frozen products in Westwick, Worstead, near North Walsham described the noise as being like "tons of potatoes being dropped into a tin vat".

Others said their sleep was disturbed by engines running at the lorry entrance to the factory in Station Road, formerly owned by Heinz.

Albert Bartlett issued an apology.

Alan Hill, health and safety environment officer, posted his apology on the Next Door social network, stating: "I know that there have been complaints about the noise disruptions throughout the night and I apologise to those that I have already spoken to, as we still haven’t quite got the situation sorted out.

"Obviously, I offer sincere apologies to everyone else for the inconvenience which has been caused by a faulty release valve, on the roof above our steam peeler."

Mr Hill said the problem was being repaired after previous alterations had been more temporary.

One neighbour, David Bray, posted: "I'm next to the lorry entrance, we have been hearing the noise for a good eight weeks now.

"It was a lot quieter when it was Heinz. Once upon a time the refrigeration lorries used to have their refrigeration units off till they got passed the train line, now they can sit in the driveway for up to 20 mins with them running throughout the night."

Another neighbour, Brenda Hutcheon posted: "The last time I spoke to you Alan, which was after another noise complaint, you promised to keep the residents informed of any disruptions.

"Initially when you took over from Heinz it was much quieter but that soon changed and there always seems to be continual noise of one sort or another and more noticeable at night. if things don’t change dramatically then I think we should take the matter further."

The factory at Worstead, formerly Heinz and now Albert Bartlett. - Credit: Archant

And another person living close by, Katherine Borkin said: "Yes I heard it, It sounded to me like tons of potatoes being dropped into a tin vat. Maybe we should get the council involved?"

This newspaper contacted Albert Bartlett for a comment.



