Cut VAT to increase region's productivity, say firms

Business leader urges government to provide more help for region's firms - Credit: Archant Photographic 2010

A business leader is urging the government to reduce VAT on fuel and offer further incentives for start-ups in response to a new report that found productivity in the East of England has fallen.

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, made the call after NatWest published its latest East of England PMI Business Activity report.

It found that the combined output of the region's manufacturing and service sectors fell to a score of 51.7 during May from 57.1 in April.

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is urging the government to provide more support for small businesses - Credit: Nicky West

Mr Simon said that the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce's own research found that for businesses in the county: "Cash flow is under real pressure, investment in machinery and staff is tracking downwards and the impact of systemic inflation and labour shortages is causing real headaches."

He added that the "business community is nothing if not resilient" and that firms are adapting as best they can to these challenges.

However, Mr Simon said that small businesses needed more help from the government.

“Our key ask from government is to offload some of the short-term burdens on businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through a more flexible approach to fiscal policy.

"In essence, it’s time to reverse the recent tax hikes on employers, reduce further VAT and duty on fuel and offer further incentives for start-ups and scale-ups to speed up the delivery of their growth plans,” he said.

NatWest regularly publishes reports on the economies of different areas of the UK.

Its latest findings shows that the rate of new business in the East of England's private sector was below the UK-wide average.

Meanwhile, the Future Activity Index for the East also scored below the nation's average.

John Maude, from the NatWest Midlands and East Regional Board, said: "May data signalled a noticeable loss of growth momentum across the private sector in the East of England."

Mr Maude also highlighted that in the region "activity growth was modest."

He added: "New business received across the East of England's private sector also recorded a slower expansion.

"Additionally, though the rate of job creation eased to the slowest since September 2021, hiring activity remained strong, with firms increasing employment levels for the sixteenth successive month."