Will eating less meat help to save the planet?

Published: 11:11 AM July 15, 2021

Farming leaders have leapt to the defence of British livestock after suggestions that people should be encouraged to eat less meat to help curb climate change.

The National Food Strategy report warns meat consumption needs to be cut by 30pc by 2030 to reduce methane emissions from cattle and sheep which help drive global warming, and to free up land for absorbing carbon and boosting nature.

Although it calls for taxes on sugar and salt to improve consumer health, it says a tax to drive the shift away from meat would be unpopular and penalise poorer households.

Instead, the independent report recommends the government should invest £50m to support the development of alternative proteins such as lab-grown meat or plant-based foods.

Gary Ford is East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: Pagepix

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said the strategy was a "wake-up call" about the need to value food and "put balance back in our diet".

But he said the positive role of grass-fed meat and dairy animals in our diets and landscapes - producing food from grazing land which could not grow crops - needed to be recognised.

“It’s disappointing that the report puts meat into one blanket category, failing to distinguish between high quality grass-fed British meat and cheap imports produced to lower standards," he said.

“We should be recognising the sustainability of British meat and its nutritional value. Experts agree that it forms a key part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“We also need to look at the actions the government is taking, with new trade deals that allow unlimited imports of meat."

The strategy also warns of the need to maintain high food standards in trade deals or British farmers risk being undercut by cheap imports that are produced in an unsustainable way.

Mr Ford agreed with that point, and the need for people to eat more fruit and vegetables.

"The report comments that by 2032, fruit and vegetable consumption should increase by 30pc," he said.

"Farmers in East Anglia are extremely well-placed to help meet this demand, but to do so they must have access to water and a secure supply of labour, plus the confidence to make long-term investment decisions."

As well as reducing livestock emissions, the report also suggests 5-8pc of the UK's farmland would need to be taken out of production, to free up land for absorbing carbon emissions from other hard-to-tackle sectors such as aviation, by restoring forests or peatlands.