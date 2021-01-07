National Express to suspend all services

Published: 2:45 PM January 7, 2021

National Express introduced a number of safety measures and cleaning procedures to protect customers and staff. - Credit: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix ltd

A coach company which runs a number of key services to airports and destinations around the country is to suspend all services after this weekend.

National Express will stop all coach travel from 11.59pm on Sunday, January 10, including from stations around Norfolk.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: "We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs. However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this.

"As the vaccination programme is rolled out and government guidance changes, we will regularly review when we can restart services.

"We plan to be back on the road as soon as the time is right and we have put a provisional restart date of March 1 in place.

"The whole team at National Express worked incredibly hard throughout 2020 and I want to thank them for their efforts as we pause our services."

Services will continue as normal until the weekend to support passengers making essential journeys.

Customers whose travel has been cancelled will be contacted and offered a free amendment or full refund.