Hi-tech farms become a target for cyber attacks and online crime

The rising use of technology on farms has made the industry an increasing target for cyber attacks, warned the UK's cyber security agency.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has worked with the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to issue its first online safety guidance specifically for the agricultural sector.

It said the increasing use of technologies such as GPS-guided tractors and harvesters, remote sensors and farm management software meant the sector needed to take more action to guard its online security, as statistics show rising reports of cyber attacks against the farming community.

The new guidance, published on the NCSC website, includes advice on protecting farms against malware and dealing with scam messages and phone calls. It also encourages farmers to keep their devices up to date and to back-up data, and gives guidance on where to go for help.

Gary Ford, regional director for the NFU in East Anglia, said the new guidance would be an important tool to help farmers protect their businesses against online threats.

"Rural crime is a huge concern for farm businesses in East Anglia and farmers rightly take steps to protect their farm buildings, machinery and livestock," he said.

“But online cyber crime can also have a devastating impact on farm businesses and it’s incredibly important that farmers take this seriously as well. That’s why we've teamed up with the experts in the National Cyber Security Centre to help produce this guidance.

“The NFU is urging all farmers to read this advice and take the necessary steps to reinforce their cybersecurity and protect their farm business.”

Sarah Lyons, NCSC deputy director for economy and safety, said: "Technology plays a huge role in modern farming and offers many benefits that will help the industry to thrive in the 21st century.

"We are teaming up with the NFU to share best online practice to the sector, as an increased use of technology also sees an increased risk of being targeted by cyber criminals.

"Staying safe online might seem daunting, but the actionable advice in Cyber Security for Farmers will help the sector to stay as safe as possible while embracing the latest technology."