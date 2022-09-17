Former Naked Wines boss returns to the company

Naked Wines' former boss has returned to the firm just days after the shock departure of one of its directors.

Ex-chief executive Rowan Gormley, who still owns a 2.9pc stake in the Norwich business, is taking on an unpaid role as “adviser to the board” as the company tries to set out a new strategy.

He will take on the role for between two and three months, bosses at Naked Wines said.

Chairman Darryl Rawlings said: “We wanted shareholder involvement in our ongoing operational and financial planning process.

“I welcome Rowan providing his insight to us because his operational familiarity with the business and his viewpoint as a shareholder will provide a unique and valuable perspective to the board as we position Naked for long-term sustainable growth.”

Mr Gormley left the business in 2019 after the decision to move it into an online-based subscription model.

The announcement comes just two days after Naked Wines said that non-executive director (NED) Pratham Ravi had left the board.

He had been in the position for just under three weeks before his departure.

Mr Ravi is an analyst with Florida-based investor Punch Card Capital, one of Naked Wines’ largest shareholders with a stake of approximately 10pc.

In response to the news of his resignation, Wayne Brown, an analyst at Liberum, said: “The departure of an NED who represented the group’s largest shareholder and had joined less than three weeks ago… so, something has gone somewhat awry.”

Naked Wines has been struggling recently warning that customers are not sticking around as much as it would have liked.

In a June update, it said retention rates had fallen from 88pc to 80pc in the last financial year. Days later the chief financial officer stepped down.

It marked the end of the pandemic highs for the online-only business. Shares fell 40pc on that day alone.

The most recent announcement sent shares up by 4pc on Friday September 16.