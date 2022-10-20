News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Naked Wines boss admits firm has 'made mistakes' in growth pursuit

Author Picture Icon

Derin Clark

Published: 8:40 AM October 20, 2022
Naked Wines offices at Chapelfield Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Naked Wines' offices in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

The boss of Naked Wines has said that the firm has "made mistakes" as it downgrades its expected revenue. 

It said it now expects revenues to fall by between 4pc and 9pc over the current financial year, downgrading from previous targets of between 4pc growth and a 4pc decline.

The Norwich company said it will prioritise profitability over sales growth to make the firm more financially resilient. 

This move comes after the online retailer faced a challenging few months, which saw its non-executive director quit last month after just two weeks into the job. 

Naked Wines has seen a slowdown in customer demand and has launched an overhaul of its board and spending plans. 

Nick Devlin, chief executive at Naked Wines, said: “We recognise that in pursuit of rapid growth we have made mistakes.

“While the business today remains materially bigger than pre-pandemic, in 2021 we bought inventory and added to our cost base in anticipation of sustained faster growth which has not been delivered; today we are taking steps to reset our cost base and unwind inventory levels.

“We commit to not only resolve these challenges but also to ensure they are not repeated.

“While the operating environment remains challenging, with low consumer confidence and high levels of supply-chain inflation, we have taken steps to reconfigure Naked appropriately.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas

Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A coastal golf club is planning a fundraising day in support of the James Paget University Hospital

Norfolk golf club says x-rated joke row 'blown up out of all proportion'

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon