Business owner turns biggest challenge of his career into a success

A Hingham-based marketing agency is celebrating its 20th anniversary after overcoming the most challenging period since its launch.

Founder of Naked Marketing, David Lloyd, said that March 2020, when the first lockdown was introduced, was a horrendous time during which he "broke down at one point".

Just months before the pandemic Mr Lloyd had bought out his business partner and had plans to take the agency in a new direction.

But when Covid started affecting the economy, his clients began cutting back on their marketing spend.

Faced with the biggest difficulty since launching Naked Marketing in 2002, Mr Lloyd said: "My wife, Emma, gave me the best bit of advice I've ever been given, she said 'if you're going to do this you've go to go for it'."

Despite the uncertainties, Mr Lloyd was able to turn the challenging period into a time of success and since the start of the pandemic has grown his business from four employees to eight members of staff.

He revealed that he now has about 100 clients, about half of which have been with the company for over five years.

The business owner said that having a "fantastic leadership team" along with support from his family helped him turn the crisis around.

Another factor he credits for the success is due to staying at their firm's office in Hingham.

He said: "Being located here has helped enormously because just before the pandemic we were looking at moving.

"We were looking to expand and thought we needed to start with a new building, which we found just outside Wymondham.

"This would have been a terrible idea but when Covid hit we ended up staying where we are."

Mr Lloyd explained that he and his former business partner own their current building, but if they had moved offices they would have been tied into a seven to 10 year contract and would have had to pay rent along with higher business rates.

"I'm not saying the move would have finished us, but it was touch and go," he added.

Now that he has built the business back up from its lowest point, Mr Lloyd said he is celebrating the company's 20th anniversary this week and is hosting a party for his employees, clients and their families.