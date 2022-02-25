Marketing agency set to build on success achieved during pandemic

A marketing agency is looking to build on the growth it achieved during the pandemic with the appointment of a new director.

Naked Marketing, which is based in Hingham, grew significantly during the last two years after identifying opportunities.

This helped the company to increase its net profit by an extra 32pc during the second half of 2021.

The firm, which was founded 20 years ago, has appointed James Hale as its new director and head of marketing and digital to help the agency build on this success.

James Hale has been appointed director at Naked Marketing - Credit: The team at Naked Marketing

Mr Hale said: “Naturally, I am delighted and honoured to have the trust placed in me to help take Naked forward.

“From the moment I joined the business I immediately connected with the culture, values and direction. It’s pretty humbling to now have the responsibility to help grow the agency and give opportunities to staff to further their careers and skills within the business.”