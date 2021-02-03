Promotion

Apprentice plumber Sophie Maguire says some of the most intelligent people can be found working in construction - Credit: Sophie Maguire

A career in construction can be the perfect path for school leavers with a penchant for practical, hands-on work.

“I didn’t want to take the normal path of A Levels and university, as I prefer practical learning,” says Sophie Maguire, 17, apprentice plumber with PJ Plumbing Heating and Maintenance.

Sophie’s interest in a career in construction was sparked when she enrolled in a Level Two BTEC that offered something different from her typical studies.

“I did a BTEC in Construction and Built Environment and really enjoyed it – learning carpentry, bricklaying, roofing and site management,” she says.

Sophie began her apprenticeship in October 2020, succeeding in securing employment during the pandemic. The apprenticeship involves a four-year course at Norwich City College, currently via remote learning, though she also learns on-site.

“A plumbing career involves a lot of technical thinking and hands-on work,” she says. “The apprenticeship really appealed to me because I could learn on the job and get paid. I enjoy being on-site and find it very rewarding seeing my work come to life.”

So far, Sophie has worked primarily on commercial buildings such as local schools, care homes and even Norwich Castle as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund Royal Palace Reborn project.

“Working on the castle was definitely very different. It is so interesting seeing behind the scenes and how a historic building is set up.”

Sophie says there are certain skillsets that she has found invaluable. “Problem solving and strong communication skills are important,” she explains. “If you can communicate well with people you work with, like site managers and clients, everything goes much more smoothly.

“Everyone seems excited that there are more females looking to get into construction,” Sophie says. “I have had someone try to take a radiator off me while I was carrying it, but I let them know that I can do it myself! Having a good sense of humour also helps.”

Looking forward, Sophie hopes to continue developing her skills while also spreading the word about a future in the trade.

“My focus right now is to become a fully qualified plumber, but I would love to become a supervisor one day and visit schools to tell both boys and girls that there are other career choices out there,” Sophie explains.

“I never had someone at school tell me how great it is in construction. I was encouraged to take a career path centred around university because of my GCSE grades, but actually some of the most intelligent people are working in construction.”

