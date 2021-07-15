News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mum's interiors firm for the stars attracts 26,000 followers

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:30 AM July 15, 2021   
Norfolk Bay Company

Lea Davies, who set up the Norfolk Bay Company with great success - Credit: Supplied

A hotel manager from Norfolk who gave up work to look after her partially deaf baby has seen her new online-only business take off.

Lea Davies, Norfolk Bay Company

Lea Davies with her son, Noah - Credit: Supplied

Lea Davies, from Narborough, near Swaffham, went self-employed to spend more time with Noah after he was born with the CMV virus, causing deafness in one ear and a stroke.

But she never imagined the Norfolk Bay Company would grow in a year to having 26,100 Instagram followers and celebrity collaborations.    

Norfolk Bay Company

Lea Davies, of the Norfolk Bay Company - Credit: Supplied

The business - which specialises in beautiful items for the home - helped reality TV star and former Love Island contestant Oliva Buckland decorate her home and afterwards, just snowballed.

Ms Davies said: "Noah was born in 2019 with CMV which made him deaf in one ear and he also suffered a stroke. I knew there would be appointments and lots of check ups so I thought going self-employed was the only way to go, to work around him.

"I knew I was good at customer service and I loved homeware but I literally started from scratch.

"I found suppliers in the UK who could send orders direct to my customers so I didn't have to hold stock and then the pandemic happened but actually helped my business to grow because it was online only. 

"I didn't have a platform but I reached out to a few people and collaborated with Olivia Buckland and it's just grown. I've done location shoots and I ask questions on social media which people seem to like, I get a lot of feedback."

Lea Davies, the Norfolk Bay Company

Lea Davies, the Norfolk Bay Company - Credit: Supplied

One of Ms Davies' best sellers has been a wicker chair, which comes with and without arms priced at £150 and £269.

She also sells flowers, items for the garden as well as kitchen accessories and lighting.

"Noah is now just over two and a half and doing really well, running and skipping but he is being tested for autism.

"I am proud of what I've achieved, I was naive in that I didn't expect my business to grow as quickly as it has but it's a very nice problem to have."





Norfolk

