Why this mum takes a bath OUTSIDE in an old water tank
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Hot tubs might be all the rage but this Norfolk mother-of-two has created her own version - and it's soaking up a lot of use.
Helen McGrath-Doherty, 55, from Woodton and her husband Pete, 55, wanted a proper bath or shower outside in their six-acre wildflower meadow.
They've created a tucked away cabin retreat which they built themselves after renovating their barn home. But they were stuck with what to do with an old farm water tank - until they hit on the idea of converting it into a bath.
So they insulated the tank and placed a cast-iron bath inside, added a surround and taps.
During the winter, a log burner inside the cabin heats the water and a boiler in the summer but the water drains into a reed bed - so it's environmentally friendly.
You may also want to watch:
The couple have found the unusual tub with a beautiful private view has been a real selling point when it comes to renting out the cabin for holidays. However, during lockdown, when the cabin was closed, they themselves enjoyed a soak - with the bath big enough for two people.
"It's something completely different, but it's more eco friendly than a hot tub which uses lots of chemicals," she said.
Most Read
- 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
- 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 3 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
- 4 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
- 5 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
- 6 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
- 7 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk
- 8 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
- 9 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
- 10 '42 offers in 24 hours': Homes buying frenzy not seen since 1988
"Guests absolutely love it...you fill the bath, light the firepit and lots of candles and sit beneath the stars. A relaxing, child-free, digital detox."
Located in the Waveney Valley on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, the cabin at Albion Nights comes with an open-plan living area and kitchenette, a separate double bedroom and an en suite bathroom.
It's been so popular that the cabin is completely booked up until October when just a few days are available.
Prices are from around £364.50 for three nights.
Conventional hot tubs have rocketed in sales because of lockdown - and holiday firm Hoseasons saw an upturn in sales when it decided to put them into its holiday properties.