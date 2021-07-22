News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why this mum takes a bath OUTSIDE in an old water tank

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:00 AM July 22, 2021
Helen McGrath-Doherty in bath tub outside at Woodton

Cheers! Helen McGrath-Doherty enjoys a soak in her special bath that is outside. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hot tubs might be all the rage but this Norfolk mother-of-two has created her own version - and it's soaking up a lot of use.

Helen McGrath-Doherty in bath tub outside at Woodton, Norfolk

Enjoying some relaxing time in the bath - Credit: Danielle Booden

Helen McGrath-Doherty, 55, from Woodton and her husband Pete, 55, wanted a proper bath or shower outside in their six-acre wildflower meadow.

Helen McGrath-Doherty in bath tub in Woodton, Norfolk

In the tub: Helen McGrath-Doherty - Credit: Danielle Booden

They've created a tucked away cabin retreat which they built themselves after renovating their barn home. But they were stuck with what to do with an old farm water tank - until they hit on the idea of converting it into a bath.

Bath outside Woodton, Norfolk

Not a hot tub but a bath that's outside - Credit: Danielle Booden

So they insulated the tank and placed a cast-iron bath inside, added a surround and taps.

During the winter, a log burner inside the cabin heats the water and a boiler in the summer but the water drains into a reed bed - so it's environmentally friendly.

Bath outside Woodton, Norfolk

The bath tub - Credit: Danielle Booden

Albion Nights, Woodton, Bungay

The tucked-away cabin Albion Nights - Credit: Albion Nights

You may also want to watch:

The couple have found the unusual tub with a beautiful private view has been a real selling point when it comes to renting out the cabin for holidays. However, during lockdown, when the cabin was closed, they themselves enjoyed a soak - with the bath big enough for two people.

"It's something completely different, but it's more eco friendly than a hot tub which uses lots of chemicals," she said.

"Guests absolutely love it...you fill the bath, light the firepit and lots of candles and sit beneath the stars. A relaxing, child-free, digital detox."

Located in the Waveney Valley on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, the cabin at Albion Nights comes with an open-plan living area and kitchenette, a separate double bedroom and an en suite bathroom.

It's been so popular that the cabin is completely booked up until October when just a few days are available.

Prices are from around £364.50 for three nights.

Conventional hot tubs have rocketed in sales because of lockdown - and holiday firm Hoseasons saw an upturn in sales when it decided to put them into its holiday properties.

