Published: 12:00 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM July 22, 2021

Hot tubs might be all the rage but this Norfolk mother-of-two has created her own version - and it's soaking up a lot of use.

Helen McGrath-Doherty, 55, from Woodton and her husband Pete, 55, wanted a proper bath or shower outside in their six-acre wildflower meadow.

They've created a tucked away cabin retreat which they built themselves after renovating their barn home. But they were stuck with what to do with an old farm water tank - until they hit on the idea of converting it into a bath.

So they insulated the tank and placed a cast-iron bath inside, added a surround and taps.

During the winter, a log burner inside the cabin heats the water and a boiler in the summer but the water drains into a reed bed - so it's environmentally friendly.

The couple have found the unusual tub with a beautiful private view has been a real selling point when it comes to renting out the cabin for holidays. However, during lockdown, when the cabin was closed, they themselves enjoyed a soak - with the bath big enough for two people.

"It's something completely different, but it's more eco friendly than a hot tub which uses lots of chemicals," she said.

"Guests absolutely love it...you fill the bath, light the firepit and lots of candles and sit beneath the stars. A relaxing, child-free, digital detox."

Located in the Waveney Valley on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, the cabin at Albion Nights comes with an open-plan living area and kitchenette, a separate double bedroom and an en suite bathroom.

It's been so popular that the cabin is completely booked up until October when just a few days are available.

Prices are from around £364.50 for three nights.

Conventional hot tubs have rocketed in sales because of lockdown - and holiday firm Hoseasons saw an upturn in sales when it decided to put them into its holiday properties.