Dozens of MPs start campaign against 'discriminatory' vaccine passports

Published: 7:33 AM April 2, 2021

MPs around the country have launched a campaign against vaccine passports. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

More than 70 MPs across the country, including 40 Conservatives, have launched a campaign to oppose vaccine passports in England.

It comes as a report in The Daily Telegraph suggested a series of pilot tests for Covid passports were being planned which could include the FA Cup final and other sporting events in May, although Number 10 maintained any proposals were still under review.

But a pledge, signed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as well as other prominent figures such as Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and ex-Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, warned the government against bringing in the scheme.

The pledge states: "We oppose the divisive and discriminatory use of Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs."

Earlier this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested the "British instinct" could be against the use of such a scheme.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the idea, saying "there's definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports".

During a trip to Middlesbrough, he told reporters: "You can see already that other countries, the aviation industry, are interested in those and there's a logic to that.

Vaccine passports continually prove divisive. When we spoke to pub landlords and restaurant owners around Norfolk and Waveney, the majority said they thought it was not practical in reality.











