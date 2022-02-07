MPs and business leaders debate the future of work Norfolk

Professionals from across Norfolk listened to debates about key issues impacting firms across the region - Credit: Chris Ball Photography

Calls for more action on climate change, support for devolved powers and the dualling of the A47 all featured as Norfolk MPs and business leaders came together to debate how the county can rebuild from the pandemic.

The Big Debate, which was organised by the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, featured discussions on climate change, skills and wellbeing, transport, and growth and innovation.

Climate change

The first debate was on climate change which had a panel of Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, Stuart Wright from Aviva, Paul McCarthy, head of Chantry Place, and Ellen Goodwin from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

During the discussion, the panel talked about the importance of businesses in tackling climate change and how firms can work towards reducing their emissions.

Mr Lewis pressed the importance of tackling climate change and said: "We need to be going further and faster" than we currently are in reducing emissions.

It was also stated that supply chains need to be shortened, as this would not only help the environment but also local businesses.

When asked what support was available for firms looking to reduce their emissions, Mr Wright said that there was "a lot of information out there", and Mr McCarthy added that "we need the government to take the lead".

People, skills and wellbeing

This discussion was made up a panel of Chole Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, Rebecca White, CEO of Own Your Place CIC, Jerry White, deputy principal of City College Norwic and, David Melloy from Ascot Lloyd.

A large part of the debate focused on education and bringing the next generation into the workforce.

Ms Smith said: "Norfolk will become an education area," and that investment in education in Norfolk was "essential".

The panel also discussed where people worked and the rise in loneliness among people working from home, with Ms White describing loneliness as a "killer" and when looking at how and where people work "employers have got to listen to their workers".

Another issue raised was how to keep skilled workers in Norfolk and not lured away to cities like London. Answering this, the panel said that Norfolk had a lot of offer workers, although firms need to work to attract staff.

Mr White highlighted that Norfolk as a county has a lot to offer. He said: "We have all the talent we need in Norfolk. This is a great place to work and live."

Transport

A panel made up of James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, Johnathan Denby, from Greater Anglia, Steve Royal from Konect Bus, Peter Brown from Jack Richards, Jeremy Wiggin, from Norfolk County Council discussed transport.

The need to improve the A47 was raised with members of the panel saying that "it is strangling Norfolk businesses".

Away from roads, however, the panel also discussed the need to improve public transport, particularly in rural areas.

Mr Wild said: "We need to look out west and get investment out there. We need to make sure we are servicing all parts of Norfolk, as well as Norwich of course."

The audience asked about Norfolk offering free public transport for young people aged 16-18 to help them travel for education and training.

"If we're honest why London and Manchester got these schemes is because they've got devolved authority," Mr Denby said. "So they have the funding to do that. It is a cost decision and devolution has been the way it has happened."

Growth and innovation

The final debate had a panel of George Freeman, Conservative MP for mid-Norfolk, Alex Sellers, from Turning Factor, Ashley Shorey-Mills, from Sizewell C Supply Chain, and Hayley Johnson, from Artlist (UK).

This section was dominated by questions on funding for businesses.

Mr Sellers said that there was a "huge amount of support" available to firms. He added: "There is a raft of funding out there for training," but acknowledged that there is a need to simplify applying for it.

When questioned about business rates, Mr Freeman said: "Business rates are killing small businesses on the high street."

He added: "We are holding business back. The whole tax regime is wrong. Rates are a real problem if we want to level up rural areas."

Protests against Government cuts

Outside the hall a small number of protestors gathered to highlight government cuts that are impacting disabled people, along with the impact austerity is continuing to have on people struggling financially.

Mark Harrison, from Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC), said: “The Tories have voted through tax cuts for the rich and bankers, but cutting benefits for disabled people.

“Austerity is continuing. There has been £24m cuts to adult care.”

Also at the protest was Jane Basham, CEO of Norfolk Community Law Service, who said: “My concern is that we are dealing with the impact of austerity.

“I already see 20pc of debt clients dealing with energy bill prices.”

She added: “We want people to know we are here and can help for free. People don’t need to pay for debt advice. People are profiting from other people’s misery.”