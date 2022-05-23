Eleventh McDonald's drive-thru could be set for Norwich

Another drive-thru could be on its way to Norwich if plans are given the go-ahead.

In January, McDonald's first started cooking up plans for a new restaurant in Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, with a public consultation bringing hundreds of responses.

Now the plans, which could bring 100-120 jobs, have been submitted to City Hall.

The development would see the former Richard Nash car dealership demolished and replaced with a new restaurant and 41 car parking spaces.

McDonald's argues the site is an ideal location given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and access to the A1042.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

If the plans are given the go-ahead it will be the eleventh McDonald's in and around the city.

A public consultation was conducted by the company, with the majority of people objecting to the plans. Of the 387 responses, 56pc were against, 42pc were positive and 2pc unsure.

Concerns ranged from whether the development would increase congestion and litter, if the site was too close to a school and if a new drive-thru was needed.

In its application, the fast-food giant has argued it has mitigated these concerns.

It promises mitigation will ensure "acceptable traffic flow", including a right-hand lane turn from Mousehold Lane to prevent queuing, while three daily litter picks would keep the area tidy.

The company also argues there is a “significant demand” for a drive-thru in that part of the city and measures would ensure residents and schools are not adversely impacted, including noise barriers.

The existing seven Richard Nash employees from this site will be relocated to the recently enlarged existing dealership on Vulcan Road South, or to the recently acquired site on Mason Road. No existing jobs will be lost as a result of this proposal.

A petition against the plans was launched in January, attracting more than 100 signatures.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company said: "The proposed development represents a multi-million-pound investment creating jobs both during the construction and operation phases, resulting in many associated economic benefits for the local area."

The planning application can be found in Norwich City Council's planning portal ref: 22/00610/F.