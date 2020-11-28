News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Moss Bros launches 'lifeline' restructuring deal amid Covid slump

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:32 AM November 28, 2020   
Menswear retailer situated in period building in busy street

Moss Bros in Norwich. The firm has suffered a drop in sales because of the number of wedding cancellations and men not working as much in offices during the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Formal menswear retailer Moss Bros, which has a store in Norwich, has launched a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA)  after trading was "severely impacted" by Covid.

The retailer has seen a fall in demand for its clothing because of wedding cancellations and people not working in offices.

The CVA is intended to reduce its rents in a bid to protect the long-term future of the business.

Brian Brick, chief executive officer, said: "With the introduction of further lockdown measures and  the outlook for trading remaining depressed, the group now faces no alternative but to try and limit our fixed costs."

Moss Bros leases a building in White Lion street in Norwich for £80,000 a year and this lease expires in two years' time. The period building it occupies was for sale for £950,000 but the property was withdrawn from auction back in September.

