Western-inspired fashion designer to relaunch studio
Jacob Lilley
- Credit: Jacob Lilley Journalism
A fashion designer inspired by her country-singing stepfather has announced she will be reopening her pop-up shop and online studio in the coming weeks.
Norwich University of the Arts graduate Morwenna Farrell launched her brand in 2016 with upcycled western and screen-printed pieces bearing phrases like 'Tough as nails and twice as sharp' and 'Rootin-Tootin Bootin'.
As well as growing online demand Mrs Farrell had been planning to open a shop which was delayed last year: "Initially, I was upset but completely understood.
"When lockdown got announced last March, I'd already had a pop-up booked for April with stock ready to go. My husband, Tom and I thought, let's not let this opportunity go, let's do something different, so we did a virtual launch."
As such Mrs Farrell began printing her designs from home but will be retuning to the high street this month with a pop-up at Wensum Street's Studio 20 on April 24.
Mrs Farrell added: "People have been so supportive during the lockdown, especially to independent brands. So for me, I feel a lot of opportunities has come out of lockdown. I just threw myself into it.
"Some of my best designs came out of lockdown. 'Get off your High Horse' was created because there's so much judgement.
"My stepdad was a country musician and played the banjo, and my mum's outfits consisted of tassel jackets, so I've been brought up with country and western. Maybe without realising it at the time. But it never became my style till I left university."