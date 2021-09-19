Men's grooming studio opens in barbershop as 'judgement-free' space

Published: 4:41 PM September 19, 2021

Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms in Downham Market aims to provide men with a safe space to experience grooming treatments. - Credit: Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms

A new studio has opened up in a west Norfolk barbershop which aims to offer a hub for men to receive grooming treatment "without judgement".

Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms in Downham Market has opened a studio in the premises for men's grooming, which includes waxing, sports massages, aesthetics, skin treatments, hair treatments and tattooing.

The family-run business launched its 'don't bottle it up' mental health campaign in October to help raise awareness and support those struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shop manager Harry Morton outside the Downham Market barbershop and men's rooms. - Credit: Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms

And that focus is still at the heart of the business, said media and marketing manager Hollie Morton.

She added: "It's to provide men with a space in which they can confidently and comfortably experience all grooming treatments without judgement or the stereotypical ‘feminine’ perception of looking after their image.

"We are not just a barbershop, we are a place men can visit for a fresh trim, a coffee or smoothie at our bar, to top up their tan with a sunbed, or simply a conversation with a listening ear."

Marie Fuller has partnered with Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms in Downham Market. - Credit: Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms

Shop manager Harry Morton said: “I think men are underrepresented in society when it comes to aesthetics and skin treatments.

"It is important to us that we create a space in which has an emphasis on men feeling comfortable and confident with their appearance and in their own skin.

"Men’s mental health is something as a shop we feel exceptionally passionate about and believe this is another step forward in being a hub for men where they have endless options."

Marie Fuller, a director, aesthetic nurse practitioner and injector, who runs ElysiPhi, has partnered with the business and will provide access to treatments that will focus on "medical aesthetics, skin care and wellness".

The new studio at Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms in Downham Market. - Credit: Morton's Barbershop and Men's Rooms

She said: "This includes the usual aesthetic injectables, but also treatments for problem skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, pigmentation.

"We will be offering screen cancer mole checks and treatments for scarring.

"The team at Morton's have identified a need to increase access to medical aesthetics and to smash the stigma surrounding it for their customers. I am thrilled to be joining their team."